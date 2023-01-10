Sunny, seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through midweek, bringing plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will remain above normal for the rest of the week. Highs today will be near 60 and then warm a bit through Thursday. Most spots will see 70 on Thursday with some inland areas climbing into the low 70s.

A cold front will move through early on Friday with a few showers Thursday night and into early Friday morning. It will be cooler Friday afternoon with highs back closer to normal. The cool-down will continue into the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it will be chilly, especially on Saturday with highs near 50. Temps will start to warm back up a little on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s, back to near 60 on Monday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 58-60.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-60s.