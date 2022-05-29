MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Isolated showers and thunderstorms moved through this afternoon in association with the sea breeze front progressing inland. Mostly clear skies will break out tonight and temperatures will be nice and mild, near 70 degrees for the coast, and upper-60s inland.

Tomorrow is Memorial Day and the weather looks great. One thing to keep in mind is we are getting into the swing of summer which means a sea breeze front will progress inland during the afternoon almost every day. This front can destabilize the atmosphere creating pop-up showers and even a thunderstorm. A vast majority of the area will remain dry, just keep an eye on the sky. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s at the Grand Strand, and low-90s throughout the Pee Dee.

High pressure settles in for most of the workweek and temperatures will be above normal. Temperatures Tuesday will be similar to that on Monday, but Wednesday and Thursday look to be the hottest days of the seven-day forecast.

On Thursday, we will see upper-80s at the beaches, and mid-upper-90s inland. Temperatures will cool down into the weekend as a cold front sweeps through. The cooler temperatures are partnered with showers and thunderstorms.