Sunshine continues to dominate as we start a warming trend

Cold to start your day, but we will see lots of sunshine again today. High pressure will control our weather all week long, bringing plenty of sunshine. While it will be cold this morning with all below freezing, the sunny weather ahead will warm us up. High temperatures today will warm into the 60s. We will see mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Some spots will see low 70s on Thursday, the low to mid 70s are expected on Friday.

The warm weather should continue into the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday night with just a few more clouds. The cold front will move through mostly dry and will only coo us down a little into next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 62-64 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and not as cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.