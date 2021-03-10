Sunshine continues today and so does our warming trend

The sunny, warm weather will continue. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Sunshine returns today and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s inland. The sea breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s along the coast. Sunny, warm weather will continue Thursday and Friday. Some spots will be near 80 on Friday.

A cold front will move through over the weekend. We will see a few more clouds around, but are not expecting any rain. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the 70s. Cooler weather move in for Sunday with highs in the 60s.

A weak storm system will bring a chance for showers Monday into Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 74-75 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 42-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 70-72 beaches.