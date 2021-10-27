Sunshine continues today but rain returns Thursday

Sunshine returns today as temperatures cool off even more. After a cold start, we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs only topping out near 70.

Thursday will start off dry but clouds will build and rain chances will rise throughout the afternoon. The best chances for area-wide rain will be closer to sunset and continuing into the overnight.

There’s a slight chances for some strong to severe storms late Thursday, especially east of I-95. Damaging wind gusts and a slight tornado risk are the main threats with some of the stronger storms.

Rainfall totals could add up to .5 – 1″ across the area. Clouds and low rain chances will stick around for Friday as temperatures remain in the low 70s.

Some clouds cover will stick around to start the weekend as highs cool to the mid to upper 60s for Saturday. Sunshine returns on Sunday and we’ll start to warm back up. Highs will return to near 70 on Sunday, low to mid 70s to start next week as sunshine continues.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs near 70.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool, lows: 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches

Thursday, mostly cloudy with afternoon rain, some heavy late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.