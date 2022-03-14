Sunshine continues to dominate as we start to warm back up. Temperatures will rebound to near normal for the second week of March. Low 60s for the beaches and mid 60s for inland. Sunshine will stick around today and for most of Tuesday. Tuesday will see clouds increasing into the evening time, as a low pressure center closes in. This system will bring some light showers which will last for most of the day Wednesday and into the early parts of Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s on Wednesday because of the clouds and showers.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the end of the week, skies will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. A cold front will push showers into the Carolinas Friday night, which could linger into early Saturday morning. It will still be in the mid 70s on Saturday, then upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs: 65-67 inland, 60-61 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 40-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 70-72 inland, 65-67 beaches.