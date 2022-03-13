Clear skies will continue into tonight, and the good news is that it will not be as cold as last night. All cities are forecasted to remain in the 30s: Mid 30s at the beaches, and low 30s for inland. Temperatures will rebound to normal for the second week of March. Low 60s for the beaches and mid 60s for inland. Sunshine will stick around Monday and for most of Tuesday. Tuesday will see clouds increasing into the evening time, as a low pressure center closes in.

This system will bring some light showers which will last for most of the day Wednesday and into the early parts of Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the week, skies will be mostly sunny Thursday-Saturday.