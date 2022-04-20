Sunshine remains in full force today, and high pressure will keep it mainly sunny through the rest of the week!

High temperatures will get back near 70 inland today, but the beaches will remain in the mid-60s like yesterday. More clouds will mix in on Thursday, but it will still be mostly sunny. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week with highs back into the 80s inland on Friday.

The sunshine continues through the weekend, and so does the warming trend. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s at the beaches and mid-80s inland. Even the beaches will be close to 80 on Sunday as we all continue to warm. We’ll start next week in the 80s, upper-80s inland, with a chance for a few showers returning Tuesday afternoon.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs: 68-70 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows: 44-46 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 76-78 inland, 68-70 beaches.