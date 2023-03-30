Sunshine returns today, and it will warm up by the end of the week. High pressure will bring more sunshine today, and it will start to warm up. Temperatures will be back to normal tomorrow with highs in the 60s to low 70s, and it will be even warmer on Friday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s on Saturday before a cold front moves through late in the day. This front will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then it will cool a bit for Sunday. It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Warmer weather will return next week with 70s and 80s back by midweek.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 70-72 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 77-78 inland, 70-72 beaches.