Nice weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather throughout the rest of the week. This will bring sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday, and it will warm up with temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday away from the coast. The high pressure will move offshore on Thursday. That will increase the humidity and allow a few puffy clouds to form in the afternoon. It will stay warm into the weekend with highs in the 80s to end the week.

A cold front will move through Saturday night with showers and thunderstorms ahead of it in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine returns to start next week, but it will cool off a little more, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 77-78 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 84-85 inland, 77-78 beaches.