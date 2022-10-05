Sunshine continues today and this will warm us up. High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. Sunshine today, and a little warmer than it was yesterday with highs in the low to mid 70s. The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week with high temperatures by Friday in the low 80s.

A cold front will move through Friday night. No rain is expected, but there will be a few clouds around. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 50-52 inland, 54-55 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warmer. Highs 75-80.