Sunshine dominates as temps slowly rise

Sunshine returns today as we continue our slow warming trend. Sunny and mild to wrap up the week with highs climbing back into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clear and chilly again tonight but we’ll continue to slowly warm through the weekend. Highs will be back to around 80 inland on Sunday, still slightly below average.

The winds will shift throughout the weekend and humidity will slowly rise into next week. Temperatures will be back to around average on Monday with some isolated rain chances returning by Tuesday. The rain chances will be hit or miss with the beaches remaining mostly dry. Temperatures will remain near average for most of next week.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 48-49 Inland, 51-53 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 77-78 inland, 75-76 beaches.