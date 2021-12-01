Sunshine dominates as the warming trend continues

We saw a nice warm up yesterday, and this warming trend will continue through the rest of the week.

High pressure will control our weather this week, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. Today will be warmer than it was yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We will warm into the 70s on Thursday, and this warmer weather will continue Friday and through the weekend.

A dry cold front will move through late Saturday and only drop our temperatures a few degrees for Sunday. A stronger cold front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a few showers. Cooler weather will return Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.