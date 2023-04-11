A warming trend continues as sunshine dominates for several days. Temperatures will warm a little more today, into the upper-60s at the beach and low-70s inland. Temperatures will be seasonable on Wednesday with all cities in the 70s. Sunshine continues through Thursday as we warm into the mid-70s along the coast to about 80 degrees inland.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and push onshore on Thursday. The low will move to our west on Friday pushing rain into the area. It low will move away to start the weekend, and temperatures will continue to warm up. A cold front will move in late Sunday bringing another round of showers and a cool down to start next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 70-72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.