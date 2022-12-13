Cool weather will continue through the middle of the week, but high pressure to the north will bring plenty of sunshine today. It will be another cool day today with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system. There will be a slight chance for a shower late in the day, but the better chance for rain will be Wednesday night, and this will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and then cool back down as the storm pulls away.

Sunshine returns on Friday and will continue through the weekend. It will cool back down on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Temperatures will drop a little more for the weekend, into the mid-50s, as sunshine continues.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 36 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cool with a slight chance for showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.