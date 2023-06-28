Warm, humid weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Drier air will continue to build in today, and skies will stay sunny. High pressure to the west will control our weather, bringing plenty of sunshine through Thursday. It will also heat up toward the end of the week with highs away from the coast in the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will allow for isolated late day thunderstorms starting Friday, mostly inland.

This typical summertime weather…warm and humid with a chance for a late day thunderstorm, will continue through the weekend as humidity increases. Heat index could reach 105 degrees through the weekend and into next week. A cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week, increasing the storms chances both Monday and Tuesday. These storms will develop late in the day and will be hit-or-miss.

Today, sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 90 beaches.