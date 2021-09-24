Sunshine dominates today and we’ll remain comfortable for the weekend

The sunny, comfortable weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will settle into the Southeast and control our weather through the weekend and into next week. More sunshine today with another comfortable afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s with low humidity.

It will stay sunny through the weekend. It will warm up a little with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will stay low, so it will stay comfortable and nighttime temperatures will remain cool. The sunny, warm weather will continue into next week. A cold front will move through mostly dry on Wednesday and cool us off a little for Thursday.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 48-52 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.