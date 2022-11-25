MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front is through the area and this is going to drag the cloud cover offshore. High school football games will be dry and temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-50s.

For tonight it will be noticeably cooler, but in reality, temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. The Pee Dee will bottom out in the low-40s and the beaches will hang out in the mid-40s.

Saturday is going to be a beautiful day with widespread sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. It is going to be a great day to begin Christmas decorations, but don’t bite off more than you can chew because rain returns on Sunday.

Sunday morning another cold front is going to begin descending on the Carolinas and there are going to be widespread showers and some isolated thunderstorms. It will also be breezy with winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts in the 20s, and temperatures will be in the low-70s.

The best coverage in terms of rainfall is going to be in the late morning and showers become more scattered in the early afternoon. Most of the area is dry at 5 p.m., and the cold front moves through shortly after that.

Monday and Tuesday will house temperatures in the mid to upper-60s and sunshine will return.