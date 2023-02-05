MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain has ended across the area, but cloud cover will stick around for the next several hours. For tonight, expect temperatures in the low-40s at the coast and mid-to-upper-30s inland. There is also likely to be some fog around tonight and for a couple of hours tomorrow morning.

Sunshine and mild temperatures are the main headlines for Monday. Temperatures will be in the low-60s.

Temperatures gradually warm throughout the workweek and the skies will be clear and calm. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

The 70s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances increase late in the week.