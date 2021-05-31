Sunshine for your Tuesday followed by more showers this week

A good Memorial Day Monday to you all. Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s.

For tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine, with highs pushing back to seasonable levels! Isolated shower and storm chances return to the region on Wednesday as humidity returns. Thursday and Friday scattered thunderstorms are looking more likely.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper-mid 50s to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with pm clouds mixing in. Highs widely range in the 80s.