A good Monday morning my friends! Some early morning 40s are quickly changing to a pleasant late morning, and of course afternoon ahead with sunshine.

Into the work and school week, temperatures will work to rebound into the 70s with a good deal of sun for the region, at least through Wednesday!

Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return on Thursday and into the start of next weekend. Our best shot at heavier rainfall looks to be on Friday, as a low pressure system presses in.

TODAY: Sunshine works to break out. Highs near 70 to the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.