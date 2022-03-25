Sunshine will continue into the weekend. Lower 70s as a high today, and upper 40s tonight. For Saturday and Sunday, we will actually see a slight temperature decrease thanks to a dry cold front which will pass through Saturday night. Sunday will have unseasonably cool temperature lower 60s. Before the front, conditions will be breezy including today and tomorrow where several wind gusts could exceed 30 mph. On the bright side, dewpoints will be in the 20s/30s this weekend, meaning the air is going to be extremely dry.

Sunshine will continue into the work week and temperature will begin warming Monday. Mid 60s for the Grand Strand Monday and Tuesday with mid 70s returning for Wednesday. For the Pee Dee, Mid 60s on Monday, low 70s on Tuesday and topping 80 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.