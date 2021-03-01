Sunshine returning tomorrow

Cooler weather moving in tonight will continue through mid week. The cold front that moved through today will continue to push offshore tonight. It will stay mostly cloudy and a few light showers are possible. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight. High pressure will briefly move in tomorrow, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine and much cooler weather with highs only in the 50s. A storm system will bring rain tomorrow night through Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible, especially close to the coast. Some spots could see over an inch of rain. It will stay cool Wednesday, and the storm will move away Wednesday night. With sunshine returning Thursday, temperatures will warm back into the 60s. Sunshine will continue on Friday. A storm system passing to our south may bring a few showers Saturday, then it will clear Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50-55.