MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It has been a gloomy past few days across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, as Tropical Storm Ophelia passed by our area. Not only did the passage of Ophelia bring us some heavy rain, and gusty winds, but also much cooler temperatures. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 60s across the area. Well that is about to change.

High pressure assumes control over the weather starting today. We will see that high pressure give us much sunnier conditions and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low, possibly mid 80s by the end of the day. We continue to see the highs remain in the 80s for Monday as well, under a lot of sunshine. Highs on Monday could reach the mid, maybe upper 80s in the Pee Dee, mid 80s along the Grand Strand. Tuesday we continue to the trend of 80s, but changes will be coming.

A backdoor cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday. This will lower our temperatures for the rest of the week. We will see more clouds, possibly some light showers. Highs will be tempered into the 70s for the rest of the week. The best chance to see some showers will be Thursday.

The tropics still remain active. Thankfully Philippe looks to remain out to sea with no affects to our area. There is another area of low pressure that is moving off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center has this area under a low chance of development at the moment.