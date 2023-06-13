Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. Today will be warm and humid again with high temperatures in the 80s. There will be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms late in the day today, then a better chance for storms on Wednesday. The chance for thunderstorms will go down on Thursday, with an isolated storm possible throughout the afternoon.

We should see a break in the thunderstorms for the end of the week into the weekend with low rain chances Friday and Saturday. It will stay warm with temperatures near normal through the end of the week. The chance for thunderstorms will return late on Sunday and continue into the start of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated storm late. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 65-67 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.