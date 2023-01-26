The rain has moved away, now cooler weather will return. Temperatures will be back today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will still be a little breezy today, but winds will diminish through the day. High pressure will bring sunshine Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly below average on Friday, warming back to near 60 on Saturday.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60 Sunday. A quick moving storm system will bring rain late Sunday into early Monday. Warmer weather will move in next week with highs in the mid 60s Monday, then back to near 70 by mid week. Another cold front could bring more rain on Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 56 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.