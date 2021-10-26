Sunshine returns as temperatures cool down

A cold front has pushed off shore and sunshine will dominate for the next few days. We will also get a couple days of fall-like temperatures. Today and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s today, low 70s tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 40s.

Showers return Thursday afternoon area-wide and last throughout Thursday night. Up to an inch of rain is possible before the cold front moves out early Friday morning. Good news is the rain chances move out in time for the weekend as temperatures drop into the mid 60s for Saturday, upper 60s to near 70 for Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cooler. Highs: 72-74 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight: clear and cold. Lows: 42-45 inland, 48 beaches.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: 70-72.