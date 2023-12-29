Sunshine returns today as temperatures continue to drop. A few clouds will move through to start your Friday, but sunshine will dominate the afternoon. A cold front will move through early this morning, dropping our temperatures even more today, topping out in the mid 50s. Friday through the weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and it will be chilly. The highs on Saturday will only climb to the low 50s. It will be cold overnight as well. The lows will be falling into the 30s. Sunday morning will be cold with temps in the mid-30s near the coast. They will be below freezing in the Pee Dee and Border Belt, but highs do climb back to the mid-50s for the afternoon. We will remain dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations with temperatures in the low 40s as the ball drops at midnight.

As we head into next week, sunny and cool conditions will continue. Highs will be back around average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on New Year’s Day, ahead of another cold front. The front will bring a slight chance for a few stray showers Monday night, but the showers will move out by Tuesday morning. Sunshine will return Tuesday as highs drop back down to the low 50s. Sunshine continues for Wednesday as highs return to the mid-50s. A better chance for rain will move in on Thursday as another cold front moves through the Carolinas.