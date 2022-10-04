Sunshine is returning, and that will warm us up. A storm system off of Virginia will push dry air southward over the Carolinas today, breaking up the cloud cover. The storm system will stay stalled off of Virginia throughout the day, and we will have a cool north wind. However, we will see sunshine, which will warm us into the low 70s.

High pressure will build in for the second half of the week with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday, then close to 80 on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday, but since the air will be dry, we will only see a few clouds and no rain. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with highs in the low 70s and lots of sunshine.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-70s.