Sunshine returns as warming trend continues

The sunny weather will continue, plus it is going to warm up this week. High pressure will continue to control our weather.

The high pressure will move offshore today, and we will start to warm up. Sunny weather will continue all week with a warming trend. Some spots will warm to 70 today, then mid 70s Wednesday. By the end of the week high temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80.

The sunny, warm weather will continue Saturday. A cold front will move into the area Saturday evening with some clouds, then cooler weather for Sunday. Rain chances return next week with a warm front on Monday then better rain chances on Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 38-42 inland, 44-45 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 68 beaches.