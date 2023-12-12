Sunshine continues but temperatures will remain below average all week. As we go into Tuesday, high pressure will be in control of our weather for much of the week. Highs today will be in the low to mid-50s. A light breeze may make those temperatures feel more like the 40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine today and for much of the week. We warm briefly into the upper 50s on Wednesday, but that won’t last long. A cold front will move through to our north on Wednesday, and knock temperatures back into the low 50s for highs on Thursday. Freezing temperatures will return Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday through the weekend, we see a modest warmup. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and border belt for the weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies as moisture begins to stream back into the area. Our next storm system could move into the area on Sunday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be Sunday night and into Monday morning.