Temperatures will be warming to start the workweek as sunshine dominates for several days. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s today and then into the upper-60s at the beach and low-70s inland on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonable on Wednesday with all cities in the 70s. Sunshine continues through Thursday as we warm into the mid-70s along the coast to about 80 degrees inland.

An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and push onshore Thursday. The low will move to our south on Friday, pushing rain into the area. The low will move away to start the weekend, and temperatures will continue to warm up. A cold front will move in late on Sunday, bringing another round of showers and a cool down to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 64-66 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 37-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs 70-72 inland, 66-68 beaches.