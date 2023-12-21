After another cold start, we will warm up a little bit for the end of the week. High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and Friday, and it will still be cool…but not as chilly as the past couple of days. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s today and Friday. We will have nice weather over the weekend with highs in the 60s, some possibly in the mid 60s by Sunday.

A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas, with a few showers late in the day but it will continue to warm up. Highs on Christmas day will climb to the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase Christmas night into Tuesday as we remain in the mid 60s. The showers will move out Tuesday evening into the overnight. It will stay mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns.