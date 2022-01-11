Sunshine returns but it comes with cold weather

Sunshine has returned but so has the cold weather. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine returns today, but it will be cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will fall back into low to mid 20s inland, mid to upper 20s along the coast tonight with clear skies. Wednesday will start off cold, then temperatures will warm into the 50s in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s Thursday, ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through Thursday evening with a few clouds. Another shot of cold air will move in as this system moves away for the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday, low 50s on Saturday. Another cold front will bring some showers on Saturday night into Sunday morning, then another cool down.

Today, sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows: 20-24 inland, 26-28 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.