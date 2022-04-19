Sunshine returns today, but the below-average temperatures will linger for a few more days. High pressure will build in over the next few days and control our weather for the extended forecast. Sunny skies will dominate, but highs will only top out in the mid-60s today. Inland areas will warm a little Wednesday, to near 70, but the beaches will remain in the mid-60s.

The high pressure will move offshore Wednesday night, pushing our high temps back to around average on Thursday. We’ll see a few more clouds on Thursday, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as we remain sunny.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows: 37-40 inland, 42-45 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and slightly warmer. Highs: 69-71 inland, 65-66 beaches.