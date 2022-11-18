Sunshine returns today but temperatures remain well below average. Today will be sunny across the area but still chilly with highs in the mid 50s. It will be cold again tonight with inland areas dropping to either at or below freezing with mid 30s along the coast.

Looking towards the weekend, the warming trend will continue Saturday, with some area topping out near 60 degrees. These are still below average temperatures. A dry, cold front will move through Sunday with a few more clouds and cooler temps. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Once again, inland areas will drop below freezing Sunday night.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60s by mid week, next week. Highs will be back into the mid 60s for Thanksgiving Day with a chance for a few showers moving in late in the evening. The next best chance for rain looks to move in for Black Friday.

Today, sunny and chilly. Highs 54-56.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 35-36 beches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs 58-60.