Sunshine will return today, and we will see nice weather for the rest of the week. A cold front will push into the area and linger near the coast today. It will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm along the coast. Inland from the coast will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will lower a little today, and nice, sunny weather is on the way for Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny Friday as humidity starts to return.

Warm and humid weather will return for the weekend with scattered late-day storms on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly dry with slightly higher afternoon storm chances on Labor Day.

Today, partly sunny with lowering humidity. A stray shower is possible along the coast. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, party cloudy and less humid. Lows 66-67 inland, 69-71 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.