Showers this evening will move away in time for the weekend. We will see showers this evening, and even a thunderstorm. The chance for severe weather is low, but any thunderstorm could be gusty. Sunshine will return for the weekend. It will be windy and cooler tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Sunday. Clouds will increase Monday ahead of the next system that will bring a little rain on Tuesday. Much colder weather will move in for the middle of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Tonight, windy with showers, then clearing late. Lows 46 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 60.