Clouds are clearing tonight, and we will see nice weather tomorrow. Partly cloudy and cool tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 50s. The storm system that brought all the rain is moving away, and sunshine will return tomorrow. After a cool start, it will also warm up with high temperatures in the 70s. A much weaker storm system will move through tomorrow night and Saturday with scattered showers. It will be warm Saturday with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through Saturday night, and cooler weather will arrive Sunday with highs in the 70s. Even cooler weather to start next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather returns for the middle of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.