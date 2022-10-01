Ian is no longer a hurricane and is quickly moving away. Our weather will improve and will be nice for the weekend. Cloud cover will linger in the Pee Dee and along the Border belt as Ian moves away from us, through North Carolina. Rain chances remain low for the weekend and temperatures will be in the 70s.

A weak low with a cold front will move through the Carolinas Sunday night with a small chance for a stray shower. Monday will be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will slowly rebound through the week. It will still be cool on Tuesday with increasing sunshine and temperatures near 70. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the 70s to near 80 with sunshine.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 71-73 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 52-56 inland, 57-59 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a stray shower Sunday night. Highs in the mid 70s.