We will see more sunshine tomorrow, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The front that has been stalled in the area for the past two day and brought the clouds and rain showers will dissipate tomorrow. This will give us more sunshine and it will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. Typical summertime weather will settle in Friday through the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny, and it will be warm and humid. Temperatures will be near normal through the weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each afternoon. This typical summertime weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.