Skies will clear tonight and sunshine returns tomorrow. A cold front will move through tonight, sweeping away the clouds and bringing in cooler, drier air. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and low 40s tonight. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be much cooler than it was today with highs in the 50s. The cool snap will not last long, as it will start to warm up on Friday. Highs will warm into the low 60s Friday, then low 70s on Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a small chance for a shower, then a small cool down for Sunday. A warm front will move through Monday with scattered showers. This will push temperatures into the 70s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 35 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cooler. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low 60s.