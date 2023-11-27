The rain has moved out and sunshine will return to start the week. Highs on today will reach the upper-50s to near 60 degrees but it will be a beautifully sunny day. A cold front will push through the area this evening. The front will bring much colder air tonight into the next few days. Temperatures will be in the 30s tonight and 20s Tuesday night. Sunshine will continue through mid week as highs remain in the low to mid 50s. The wind will shift from the south Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the workweek.

Sunshine will continue Thursday but clouds will build Friday, ahead of the next system. Showers could move into the area Friday evening and push off shore Friday night. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s on Friday and will hold through the weekend. We’ll briefly dry out Saturday before more rain moves in Saturday night. This rain will continue throughout the day Sunday.