The start of the work week is looking nice and bright. The Grand Strand will top out in the low 80s today, and the Pee Dee will jump back into the upper-80s. Calm conditions will be prevalent Monday and Tuesday, but the Grand Strand has a higher probability of seeing stray afternoon showers as the sea breeze migrates inland. Showers will be brief.

There will be similar sky conditions on Tuesday, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer and back into the low-90s for inland communities and the mid-80s for the beaches. Stray showers or storms are possible.

Temperatures continue to climb each day by a couple of degrees, maxing out on Thursday when the Pee Dee will see the mid-90s and the coast will get near 90 degrees. The same temperatures are expected Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday night into Thursday morning with mostly clear skies on Friday before a cold front Saturday evening brings back scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and storms could linger through Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 87-89 inland, 82-83 beaches

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-65 inland, 67-69 beaches

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer with a stray afternoon storm possible. Highs 88-90 inland, 82-84 beaches