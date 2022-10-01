MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight conditions will be partly cloudy and the beaches will bottom out near 60 degrees. Inland cities will be a little bit cooler in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow clouds will still be present and temperatures are likely to be cooler inland than at the coast. Throughout the area, temperatures will range from 70-74 degrees. Clouds will be constant for Monday as well but it will be noticeably cooler in the mid-60s.

Cloud cover will break up Monday night and from Tuesday – Friday we will go on a warming trend. Temperatures will start near 70 degrees on Tuesday and will top out in the upper-70s and low-80s on Friday.

Dry conditions will continue for the work week.