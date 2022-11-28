A cold front moving offshore will make way for sunny skies. Today will be sunny and cooler, but temperatures will still top out in the mid to upper-60s. This is what is expected Tuesday as well.

Wednesday will see temperatures return to the lower 70s but there will be scattered showers throughout the area. This moisture is associated with another cold front that will have a much more profound effect on the temperatures.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, but high temperatures will plummet into the mid-50s. Highs will start to climb on Friday, topping out around 60 degrees. It will be even warmer on Saturday with highs around 70 degrees, ahead of another cold front. A few showers will move through Saturday night and there will be a slight cool down on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid-60s.