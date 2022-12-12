Sunshine returns to start the week as temperatures remain cool. There will still be cloud cover around to start the day but more sunshine will be readily available this afternoon. Cool temperatures will continue with mid to upper 50s across the area. Clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours and this is going to allow temperatures to fall significantly and quickly. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s in the Pee Dee and mid-30s along the Grand Strand. Clear skies will be observed on Tuesday as well, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and showers and isolated storms will begin entering the area Wednesday evening and will persist for all of Thursday. A warm front will move through the area early Thursday morning, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for Thursday afternoon. Rain totals are currently expected to be between 0.5″and 0.75″ with isolated areas seeing an inch of rain. The cold front will push offshore Thursday night and the clouds will clear out on Friday as temperatures start to drop.

Sunshine will return for the weekend as temperatures continue to drop. A dry cold front will move through Saturday night, cooling us off even more for Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 31-34 inland, 36 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.