Sunshine returns to start the week as temps remain above average. Clouds will stick around to start the day as a cold front pushes offshore. By midmorning, the beaches are going to be in the low 50s, and the Pee Dee will be in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, and temperatures will make it to around 60 degrees. Clear skies will be around tonight, and temperatures are going to fall more quickly. It is going to be much colder tonight than it was last night. Low temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s.

It will be slightly cooler for some on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60. Warmer weather comes around for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the seven-day forecast where the upper-60s will be around. Showers will move through the area late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Temps will start to cool back down on Friday as the cold front pushes the showers offshore. Sunshine returns for the weekend with some cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Today, gradual clearing and mild. Highs near 60.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30-33 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs 58-60.