Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return to start the week. Conditions will be dry to start the day today, but there will be some clouds around for the morning commute. The afternoon time will bring sunshine and seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Clear skies tonight means radiational cooling will take place. It will be cold with temperatures in the low to mid-30s along the coast and upper-20s to near 30 in the Pee Dee. Sunshine stays in place for Tuesday, but it will be a couple of degrees cooler with the mid-50s expected.

A big warmup will occur on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper-60s, but another cold front will bring more rain for the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals could add up to one-half to three-quarters of an inch area-wide. Sunshine will gradually return on Thursday along with cooler temperatures. Friday will be sunny and even cooler with below-average temperatures. Temperatures will warm back to average for Saturday with sunny skies and back to around 60 on Sunday as clouds build.

Today, mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 32-34 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-50s.