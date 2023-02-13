Sunshine returns to start the week as we start a warming trend. Skies will clear out in the morning, and sunshine will dominate the afternoon. We’ll start a warming trend today as temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s. Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, and the afternoon will be beautiful with the mid and upper-60s forecast. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s by midweek. The warming trend will max out on Thursday when temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front approaches the area on Friday. It will still be warm Friday afternoon, near 70 degrees. There will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers clear out Friday night, and temperatures will cool off to start the weekend. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs on Saturday in the mid-50s. Sunshine continues for Sunday as we warm back up into the low to mid-60s.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 64-66 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 38-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 66-68 inland, 62-64 beaches.